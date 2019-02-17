‘Forouzan’ wins jury prize at Sriganganagar IFFSG

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

‘Forouzan’ has previously won mention for Best Director at the first edition of Global Indian Film Festival in Mumbai, special jury prizes at the 15th edition of Radiant Angel International Charity Film Festival in Russia, and 11th edition of The Film Festival The Goddess on the Throne in Kosovo.

