12th 100 Second Filmfest. unveils intl. competition lineup

The 12th International 100 Seconds Film Festival will be held under the theme ‘moral and lifestyle’ on 27th February to 1st March 2019 in Tehran.

According to the event’s secretariat, as many as 3,606 titles were submitted to the festival. The final lineup for the international competition section includes 33 titles out of 2,278 submissions from around the world.

The films that made it into the program are from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United States and Venezuela.

The lineup includes ‘Crab story’ by Filippo Rivetti, ‘Push’ by Elise Eetesonne, ‘Sorry Spirit’ by Adriano Gomez, ‘One of You’ by Eva Georgieva, ‘Little Bird’ by Elen Nikkol, ‘Spring Dawn’ by Xie Chenglin, ‘New Neighbours’ by Constanze Klaue, ‘Triumph Of The Won't’ by Julian Gant, ‘I am life’ by Jose Alirio Rojas, ‘Heat Death’ by Ellie Larkin, and 23 more titles.

The festival themes include moral and lifestyle, promotion of ethical concepts such as abiding by the law, forgiveness, a new look at life, and breaking the monotony of everyday life.

The first 100 Seconds Film Festival was held in 2002. Since the 6th festival, it has been hosted at an international level.

Each year, 500 short films are selected to be shown in the festival from among 2000 films that are sent to the secretariat. Filmmakers from over 60 countries have participated in this festival so far.

The international festival has retained a significant influence in fostering brevity of films in Iran and other countries.

Considering brevity and paying attention to ethical and humanitarian subjects are what differentiate 100 Seconds from the same short film festivals around the world.

