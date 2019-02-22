Iran expresses deep regret over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

In a Thursday statement, Bahram Ghasemi offered condolences to the Bangladeshi nation and government.

He also sympathized with the bereaved families of those killed and wounded in the tragic incident.

At least 100 people have died in a huge fire that tore through apartment buildings which were also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital. According to Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed, the blaze at Chawkbazar might have originated from a gas cylinder before quickly spreading through a building where chemicals were stored.

A similar deadly fire in 2010 in an old Dhaka building, which was also used as a chemical warehouse, killed more than 120 people.

MS/MFA