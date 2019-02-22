  1. Politics
22 February 2019 - 10:01

Iran expresses deep regret over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

Iran expresses deep regret over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has expressed deep regret over a deadly fire in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, which killed and injured scores of people.

In a Thursday statement, Bahram Ghasemi offered condolences to the Bangladeshi nation and government.

He also sympathized with the bereaved families of those killed and wounded in the tragic incident.

At least 100 people have died in a huge fire that tore through apartment buildings which were also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital. According to Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed, the blaze at Chawkbazar might have originated from a gas cylinder before quickly spreading through a building where chemicals were stored.

A similar deadly fire in 2010 in an old Dhaka building, which was also used as a chemical warehouse, killed more than 120 people.

MS/MFA

News Code 142761

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News