Iran expresses sympathy with Brazil over deadly dam burst

In a Saturday message, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi offered his condolences to the Brazilian government, nation, and the families of the victims.

A dam operated by an iron ore mine collapsed in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday, releasing a wave of red iron ore waste and raising fears of widespread contamination.

Seven bodies have been found and more than 400 people are unaccounted for. Around 100 people had been rescued from the sea of mud released by the dam.

