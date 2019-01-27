Iran condemns deadly bomb attack in Philippines

Bahram Ghasemi condemned today’s attack on a cathedral in the island of Jolo which claimed 20 lives and expressed deepest sympathies to the families of victims and the Philippines government and nation.

“Resorting to violent approaches, the main victims of which are innocent people, are hated and rejected wherever they happen,” he highlighted.

Two bombs exploded at a cathedral in the southern Philippines on Sunday, killing 20 people and wounding scores of others. The blasts occurred in the morning as people were gathered for Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, the capital of Sulu Province, said Col. Gerry Besana, a spokesman for the military. The bombs were believed to be homemade. He said one of the bombs exploded inside the church, while the other exploded in a nearby parking lot as congregants panicked and rushed outside, NYTimes reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but police suspect the blasts were the work of the Abu Sayyaf Takfiri terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh and is notorious for its bombings and brutality.

