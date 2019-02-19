Iran offers sympathy to Zimbabwe over mine flooding accident 

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi voiced his deepest regret over a tragic mine flooding accident in Zimbabwe, which has claimed the lives of tens of miners.

He also offered sympathy to the government and nation of Zimbabwe, as well as the bereaved families of the victims.

Heavy rains last Tuesday flooded two mines in Battlefield area, near Kadoma, a gold-rich town situated 190 kilometers southwest of capital Harare. More than 50 illegal miners are feared to have been trapped in a disused mine, while at least 8 of them were rescued on Saturday, according to eye witnesses.

MS/4546353