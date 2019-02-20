No country can tarnish amicable ties between Iran, China

He made the above remark in his meeting with the Chairman of Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Lee Shoe Young and appreciated China’s hospitality and said, “the two countries of Iran and China have age-old relationship which dates back to over 2,000 years ago.”

For his part, the Chairman of Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Lee Shoe Young said, “presence of representatives from all parliamentary commissions in Iran-China friendship group indicates the importance of ties between the two countries.”

In this meeting, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China pointed to the old ties between the two countries of Iran and China and said, “Iran and China are important strategic partners in the international arena.”

Some Chinese university lecturers and thinkers in this meeting raised their opinion in the field of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as economic and oil ties between the two countries.

In this meeting, Larijani was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Minister of Economy Farhad Dejpasand and CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

