  1. Politics
19 February 2019 - 08:47

Common interests led to boost in Iran-China coop.: Larijani

Common interests led to boost in Iran-China coop.: Larijani

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, who is in Beijing atop a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, said common interests between Iran and China have resulted in a growth in bilateral cooperation.

Larijani made the remark upon arrival at the Beijing airport on Tuesday morning.

The two-day visit is made at the invitation of Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee of China.

“Due to the interests shared between Iran and China since a long time ago, consultations and talks between the two sides can be very effective,” he added.

According to him, in addition to parliamentary talks, the two sides will also discuss ways to increase the level of political, cultural, scientific and economic relations.

Senior high-level governmental officials, including the Iranian minister of petroleum, minister of foreign affairs, minister of economy and finance, and CEO of Central Bank of Iran are accompanying Larijani to China.

The Iranian high-ranking officials are scheduled to meet their Chinese counterparts to promote bilateral ties.

Larijani is also scheduled to hold a meeting with his counterpart Li Zhanshu, as well as the Iran-China friendship parliamentary group, and pay a visit to an exhibition showcasing China’s achievements at the country’s national museum.

MS/IRN83214507

News Code 142682

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News