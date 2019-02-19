Iran ready to deepen ties with China in various fields: Larijani

He made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee of China.

Larijani said that Iran and China have always had friendly relations and have supported each other in different periods.

He also highlighted that the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two Asian countries.

For his part, Li Zhanshu said that relations between Iran and China go back to more than 2000 years ago, adding that there has never happened any war between the two the two Asia’s powers.

The visit of the Chinese president to Iran in February 2016 and signing of a strategic agreement was a turning point in bilateral relations and showed the path for long-term cooperation, he added.

Zhanshu went on to say that the Iranian high-ranking officials’ visit to Beijing is a clear message for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Larijani left Tehran for Beijing on Monday heading a high-level governmental official, including the Iranian oil minister, minister of foreign affairs, minister of economy and finance, and CEO of Central Bank of Iran.

