Iran, China share same viewpoints on intl. issues, including maintaining peace

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks on a visit to China, which is taking place at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

Larijani told IRNA that Chinese 'friends' are interested in n cooperating with Iran in the field of economic cooperation and other areas.

He called for stepped up cooperation between Iran and China, saying the two countries can develop mutual cooperation within the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which is based on a proper logic and can lead to development of China and other countries by promoting cooperation.

The top Iranian legislator added that only some adventurous countries disagree with the China’s Belt and Road Initiative, expressing Iran’s readiness to provide its unique potentials in different fields of road, infrastructure and energy to China.

He further said that the Iranian side is holding talks with Chinese officials on Iran’s cooperation with implementation of the initiative.

He said that during the meeting with the Chinese authorities, the Iranian delegation had constructive talks on the regional political issues, the fight against terrorism and ways to create peace in the region.

KI/IRN83217000