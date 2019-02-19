Ties with China ‘most strategic’ for Iran: Zarif

He made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

China is an important country for Iran and its foreign policy, said Zarif, adding that the visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and his accompanying delegation marks a ‘new start’ for developing ties between the two countries.

He also congratulated the new Chinese year to the people and government of China while appreciating the warm welcoming of officials to the Iranian delegations.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the importance of bilateral ties between the two states, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran in January 2016 has expanded bilateral relations to a ‘strategic level’.

Senior high-level governmental officials, including the Iranian oil minister, minister of foreign affairs, minister of economy and finance, and CEO of Central Bank of Iran are accompanying Larijani to China.

The Iranian high-ranking officials are scheduled to meet their Chinese counterparts to promote bilateral ties.

Larijani is also scheduled to hold a meeting with his counterpart Li Zhanshu, as well as the Iran-China friendship parliamentary group, and pay a visit to an exhibition showcasing China’s achievements at the country’s national museum.

