20 February 2019 - 09:13

China says will uphold ‘legitimate cooperation’ with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Beijing’s energy cooperation with Tehran and its oil imports from the Islamic Republic are conducted under the framework of the international law, and the two countries will continue their normal cooperation.

Addressing a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Geng Shuang said, “as for China's energy cooperation with Iran and its oil imports from the country, I can tell that the normal cooperation between our two countries under the framework of international law is justified and legitimate, which should be respected and upheld.”

Referring to the US’s unilateral sanctions against Tehran and the future of Iran-China ties after the six-month waivers on the oil sanctions come to an end, the official said, “Regarding the US attitude on other countries' cooperation with Iran, I think China's position is clear: we have always opposed unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction".

The comments come concurrently with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani's three-day visit to China (Feb. 18-20).

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani is visiting the East Asian country upon an official invitation by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The official has held separate talks with senior Chinese officials to enhance the level of bilateral ties in political, cultural, parliamentary and scientific fields.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati, and the head of the Parliament's Energy Committee Fereidoun Hasanvand accompany Larijani in this visit.

