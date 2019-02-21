  1. Politics
21 February 2019 - 15:59

China’s resolve to develop strategic partnership with Iran to remain unchanged

China’s resolve to develop strategic partnership with Iran to remain unchanged

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said “no matter how the international and regional situation changes, China’s resolve to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran will remain unchanged."

Meeting Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Wednesday, Xi said the two countries had a long friendship and shared long-tested mutual trust, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement issued on Thursday.

“No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China’s resolve to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran will remain unchanged,” he said, according to Reuters.

China and Iran should further deepen strategic mutual trust and continue to support each other on core interests and major concerns, Xi added.

China advocates cooperation among international and regional parties to swiftly put the Middle East on the road of stability and development, he said.

“We support Iran in playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability and are willing to closely communicate and coordinate on regional issues,” Xi added.

In Beijing, Larijani has been accompanied by Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who met his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday.

LR/IRN83217244,PR

News Code 142756
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News