Iran gains 1st victory at Women’s FIBA 3x3 World Cup

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iranian women defeated Andorra 22-12 today, as their last match at Women’s FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

The last game of Iran in Women’s FIBA 3x3 World Cup ended with a victory for a team which experienced its first attendance in the competitions.

Iran had lost last three matches to US, Uganda and Russia respectively.

US and Russia, from Pool C, entered the knockout stage of the competitions while Iran stood at the fourth rank of the group just above Andorra.

This was the first time that Iranian women’s team could earn the thicket of these competitions.

Mozghan Khodadi, one of Iranian players, said on Monday that hijab was not allowed in World Cup previously and Iran couldn’t take part accordingly but now the issue has been solved.

The games have started on June 8 in Bocaue, Philippine and will end tomorrow.

MAH/4317810