Iranian women unsuccessful at FIBA 3x3 World Cup

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iranian women’s team that is attending Women’s FIBA 3x3 World Cup for the first time in the history, suffered its third consecutive loss at the competitions.

The games have started on June 8 in Bocaue, Philippine and will end tomorrow.

Iran started the campaign on Sunday with a 21-7 loss to the US. Hours later, Uganda gained an 18-10 victory against Iran.

On Monday, the team suffered another loss to the title-holder Russia 22 to 12.

Iran is in the Pool C of the competitions and will hold its final match against Andorra in the coming hours.

“Before, because the hijab wasn’t allowed, we weren’t able to play. So it was only recently that we were able to compete. All of this is a new experience and we welcome this,” Tehran Times quoted one of Iran’s players Mozghan Khodadi as saying on Sunday.

MAH/4317843