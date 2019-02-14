Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Iran

Anadolu Agency quoted a statement on the ministry's website as saying, "We have received the news with great sorrow that a terrorist attack targeting a bus carrying soldiers in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, located at the southeast of Iran, resulted in many loss of lives and left many wounded. We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded. We convey our condolences to the people and Government of Iran."

The suicide attack on Wednesday night targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel in Sistan and Baluchistan province, which claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

MNA/AA