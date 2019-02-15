Iran strongly condemns India terror attack

Offering condolences to the Indian government and nation, Ghasemi sympathized with the families of the victims of the tragic incident.

“As a country that has been a victim of terrorism and has taken major and effective steps to root out terrorist groups in the West Asia region and which has paid heavy costs fighting terrorists, is resolved to keep up this path with strong determination," he noted.

Ghasemi added that "we believe using such bloody and inhumane methods by any group and with any motive and under any name is unacceptable."

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed and more than 20 others injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The blast was triggered by militants to target two vehicles carrying the CRPF jawans.

MNA/MFA