  1. Politics
18 February 2019 - 11:58

Iran's tolerance limited over EU's procrastination to implement INSTEX

Iran's tolerance limited over EU's procrastination to implement INSTEX

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the US continues to pile on the pressure against Iran and the country is opposed to the cooperation of other countries, especially Europe, with Iran, for various reasons.

Speaking durng his weekly press conference on Monday, Ghasemi underlined that Europe said it is determined to implement the financial mechanism, however, Europeans' promise to implement the channel is the next phase not yet been fulfilled.

"We will continue our intensive talks with Europeans and hope they accept more and more effective measures for cooperation. We have told them that the patience and tolerance of our people and the government is limited, and urged them to quickly implement the mechanism," he added. 

Regarding the measures taken to follow up terrorist attacks on the Pakistani border in international communities and UN, Ghasemi said "I do not think any specific measure have been taken on the issue," adding we are interested in a serious and intensive consultation on border security and Pakistan's obligations and responsabilities to prevent such tragic events. In the next few days, we will talk about Pakistan's proposals to find more practical solutions.

This item is to be updated ...

LR/ISN97112915131

News Code 142661
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News