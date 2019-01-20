  1. Culture
20 January 2019 - 11:53

‘Forouzan’ wins award at 2019 Global Indian Filmfest.

‘Forouzan’ wins award at 2019 Global Indian Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Forouzan’ directed by Mirabbas Khosravinejad has received Mention for Best Director at the first edition of Global Indian Film Festival in Mumbai.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

Mirabbas Khosravinejad managed to receive a Mention for Best Director at the first edition of  Global Indian Film Festival, held on January 10th in Mumbai.

The festival is dedicated to films with “merit” and “passion”, and aims to “reignite the love for cinema which has somehow been blurred due to the commerce of the trade.”

‘Forouzan’ has previously won special jury prizes at the 15th edition of Radiant Angel International Charity Film Festival in Russia, and 11th edition of The Film Festival The Goddess on the Throne in Kosovo.

MS/4518031

News Code 141711
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News