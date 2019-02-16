EU says to stick with JCPOA, defying US demand

According to Washington Post, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini voiced strong support for the Iran nuclear deal in her adddress to the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

She said that the 28-nation bloc regards the agreement as an effective guarantor of peace.

“I believe if it was not for the European Union and its member states, starting with France, Germany and the UK, I am sure that the nuclear deal with Iran would have been dead long ago,” she said. “We believe it is fundamental and crucial for our security.”

Her tough stance in support of the agreement, also known as the JCPOA, came a day after US Vice President Pence demanded in an anti-Iran conference in Warsaw that the European sides follow the US example in abandoning the deal.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said Friday that Europe would seek to keep the deal alive.

MS/PR