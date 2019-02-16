France backs JCPOA once again

For this purpose, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement which is read as follows, “France stays committed to the implementation of JCPOA within the framework of respecting to the international agreements.”

“As long as Islamic Republic of Iran complies with its commitments, Paris will continue its support over JCPOA which was approved unanimously in Resolution 2231 of the UNSC. France along with Germany and UK backs an approach that is related to the long-term supervision on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.”

On Feb. 4, all EU member states placed special emphasis on the necessity of a balanced and comprehensive approach over Iran’s nuclear program, the statement is read.

After US pullout from JCPOA on May 8, European Union opposed the US and dealt with studying plans with the aim of maintaining trade and business with Iran.

