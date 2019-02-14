Rouhani slams terror attack on IRGC personnel, vows punishment for all perpetrators

President described the savage terrorist attack on the bus carrying the personnel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Khash-Zahedan road the indicator of the helplessness of the criminal mercenaries and agents of the enemies of the Iranian nation.

The suicide attack targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel on Wednesday night in Sistan and Baluchistan province, which claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

President Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

'Those who migrate in Allah's cause, then get killed, or die, Allah will provide them with fine provisions.' (The Holy Quran)

The criminal mercenaries and agents of the enemies of Iran could not tolerate the immense gathering and glorious presence of our fellow Iranians on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and displayed the depth of their helplessness by their savage attack on the bus carrying the selfless personnel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Khash-Zahedan road.

This desperate terrorist attack that led to the martyrdom and injury of several guards who bravely protect the security and authority of our Islamic homeland caused great grief and sorrow in the hearts of the entire Iranian people.

I hereby offer my sincerest condolences to their bereaved families, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, the people of Iran, the armed forces, especially the brave, hard-working personnel of the IRGC, asking the Almighty the highest places for the martyrs and patience and rewards for their families, and swift recovery for the injured.

This crime is another shame in the dark history of the main sponsors of terrorism at the White House, Tel Aviv, and their regional agents who are making ridiculous, airy attempts for promoting Iranophobia and claiming to be fighting terrorism and creating security for the Middle East; but the lives of the peoples throughout the region are victim to their arms business and dirty dollars soaked in the blood of the oppressed.

Without a doubt, all perpetrators and those who ordered this vicious, flagrant act will be punished soon with the hard work of the powerful security forces of the country, and once again, the empathy and integrity of the Iranian nation in defending the high ideals of the Islamic system and the nation will turn their desperate hopes into despair.

Hassan Rouhani; President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

MNA/President.ir