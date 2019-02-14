US has no belief in human rights: Interior minister

Rahmani Fazli strongly condemned the Wednesday night’s terrorist attack in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan, saying the heinous attack’s occurrence on the same day that the Warsaw conference was being held shows that “the American statesmen have no belief in human rights and are not in the least committed to the international regulations.”

“With the help of the hateful Zionist regime, the US is trying to undermine the region’s peace and security, hoping to establish a new colonialistic order in the region, even worse than the past centuries," he said.

He added that the terrorist attack was a cowardly reaction to the Iranian nation’s massive turnout to the February 11 rallies in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

The interior minister said the neighboring countries that have become a safe haven for terrorists are responsible for the horrific attack.

Rahmani Fazli called on the Pakistani government to take necessary measures against the terrorists’ presence within its territory.

A Takfiri suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province late on Wednesday, killing 27, and injuring dozens of others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

