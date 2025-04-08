Pezeshkian urges probe into deadly mine gas leak in Semnan

Pezeshkian on Monday ordered Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak to immediately launch an investigation into the incident that left seven people dead at the ‘Mehmanduye’ coal mine near Damghan in Semnan Province.

The miners, including Afghans, have died due to suffocation from a gas leak in the coal mine.

Pezeshkian expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

He ordered the minister of industry to immediately dispatch expert teams to probe the incident in order to find the causes and prevent similar incidents in future, the president’s official website reported.

Pezeshkian also instructed Atabak to take measures aimed at supporting the families of the victims and meeting their needs.

The president further asked the minister to present a comprehensive report about different aspects of the incident as soon as possible.

