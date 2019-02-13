Iran always open to dialogue but not accepting pressure: Rouhani

He made the remarks Wednesday in Tehran at a cabinet meeting.

“Of course, if someone needs to talk to us in a particular matter, if they respect the country and international law and regulations, we always follow dialogue…., but we will not accept imposition, force and pressure and the undermining of our national rights.”

“During the past year, the enemies have been constantly trying to make people worried, and disappointed,” he said adding, “of course, they put some pressure on our people, and this is normal; when a war is imposed to our people, that war causes problems and inflict casualties.”

The enemies have started an economic and psychological war and propaganda against our nation, he said, adding, “this nation will stand firm in defending its dignity, independence and honor, and will never yield to the enemies."

“The Iranian nation never wants to give up people’s governance to foreign aggressors,” he continued, adding, “the greatest truth was that the people decided that they wanted to rule over their country by taking to the ballot box and voting."

“Our people have always decided for themselves and our national identity is bound up with Islamic culture and identity,” Rouhani said.

Stating that the people of Iran will pursue the path it began 40 years ago, he also went on to say, “the second message that people sent in their Feb. 11 demonstrations was that the conspiracies of major world powers, especially the United States, cannot affect their path."

"If our nation yields to the United States, this means that we have to yield to them till the end, giving up our dignity, independence, and honor,” he continued.

“Our people are ready to support the country and revolution any time they need them. We are also responsible for people and we are grateful for this opportunity to serve them."

“This week, we will have a tripartite summit between Iran, Turkey, and Russia for resolving regional issues, especially on Syria, and this indicates that our people, government and authorities contribute to regional security and stability along the attempts they make for their national rights."

