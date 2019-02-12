Envoys to UN congratulate 40th anniv. of Islamic Revolution

The ceremony started on Monday 6:30 PM local time in the Iranian representative office and envoys from Middle Eastern, European, Latin American, African, and Asian countries attended the event extending their sincere congratulations.

The significant attendance of foreign ambassadors took place while the United States has put all-out effort to isolate the Islamic Republic in the international realm.

Diplomats also discussed various international topics such as the situation in Venezuela and Yemen.

The participation of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in the ceremony was among the significant incidents which proved that the United States is alone in its own soil.

Despite the US-led pressures against Iran, millions of Iranians took to streets across the country on February 11 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

A number of officials from other countries have congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, including Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, and Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

