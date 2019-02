Moslem Maghsoudi at 64kg category won a silver medal while Shahin Mousavi at 75kg and Omid Ahmadi Safa at 52kg settled for silver.

Organized by Hungarian Boxing Association, the 63rd edition of Bocskai Istvan Memorial tournament kicked off on February 5 and wrapped up today.

The Iranian team had participated in the event with nine fighters.

