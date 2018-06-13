IBF increases quotas for Iranian boxers in 2018 Asian competitions

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has agreed to increase the number of Iranian boxers who can take part in 2018 Asian competitions.

The IBF had awarded only three quotas for Iranian boxers but it decided to increase the number of Iranian boxers from 3 to 5 through the efforts of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IBF authorities had had initially agreed to add only one quota for Iranian boxers in a meeting with the Iranian officials.

The Iranian boxing national team coach Akbar Ahadi has presented a list of 7 boxers to the Federation so that they can choose 5 of them.

Given the fact that 81, 91 and 91kg categories will not be available in the Jakarta Asian competitions, the Iranian boxing team is not expected to do well in the event.

