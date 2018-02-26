Iranian boxers finish Bulgarian tourney with 2 silver, 1 bronze

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian representatives at 69th International Boxing Tournament ‘Strandja’ in Sofia, Bulgaria finished their work with wining two silver and once bronze medals.

Iranian boxer Sajjad Kazemzadeh at 69kg lost to a Russian boxer in the final match yesterday to take a silver medal.

Before him, another Iranian boxer Sardar Gholami at 91kg lost to a boxer from the host country and pocketed the silver.

The other Iranian team member Shahin Mousavi had already taken bronze medal.

Therefore, the seven-member Iranian team finished the international tournament with two silvers and one bronze medals.

The ongoing 69th International Boxing Tournament ‘Strandja’ in Sofia, Bulgaria started on February 18 and will finish today February 26.

KI/4237095