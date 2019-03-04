Khashoggi's body burnt in oven at Saudi council’s home: report

Tehran-based PressTV has referenced a documentary aired by Al Jazeera Arabic Sunday night, in which Turkish authorities monitored the burning of the outdoor furnace as bags believed to be carrying the body parts were transferred to the premises.

A worker who constructed the furnace told Al Jazeera that the gas-powered oven was built according to specifications from the Saudi consul, including that the furnace should be deep and withstand temperatures above 1000 degrees Celsius - hot enough to melt metal.

Turkish authorities found that big chunks of meat were also cooked in the oven after the killing a few hundred meters away in order to cover up the cremation of the journalist’s body.

The documentary was based on interviews with some friends of Khashoggi, his fiance, Turkish friends close to the journalist, as well as with former political, media and security officials, the broadcaster said.

Turkish investigators also found traces of Khashoggi's blood on the walls of the Saudi consul's office after removing the paint that the assassination team had applied after killing the Washington Post columnist, PressTV added.

Jamal Khashoggi, an occasional contributor to The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged that he was killed inside the Saudi consulate building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

