Iran’s strategy is to build up ‘respectful, multifaceted’ ties with world

“Establishing respectful, peaceful and multifaceted ties with the world, without neither seeking dominance nor yielding to submission, has been among Iran’s strategies from the early days of the Islamic Revolution,” reads part of the statement.

“In the past 40 years, our world and region have witnessed lots of fundamental changes and developments” which has, in part, changed “instruments and methods” of safeguarding interests of the country, the statement notes, adding that Foreign Ministry will stand by all its power to protect the interest of people and the Revolution.

On February 11, 1979, Iranian people brought about the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

People annually commemorate this victory from Feb 1 to 11, known as ‘Ten Days of Dawn’, across the country and also hold massive rallies on February 11 to celebrate Iran’s independence from foreign powers.

