Senior MP criticizes signing JCPOA with no termination clause

Seyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, a member of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made the remarks before today’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran started.

“The enemy sought to isolate Iran through Iranophobia, but it did not succeed,” Naghavi Hosseini said, adding “the United States has imposed sanctions on Iran, and the incumbent US president recently imposed the secondary sanctions to chain Iran up, while the Europeans did not fulfill their obligations incorporated in the JCPOA, neither will they in the future.”

The senior lawmaker went on to criticize a section of those who trusted the enemies, noting that they never lived up to their commitments 3 years after signing the nuclear deal.

Naghavi said “there is nothing left [of the JCPOA] but the Iranian nation’s commitments.”

The lawmaker went on to put a question to the Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, asking “there is no termination clause in the JCPOA. They took away all the country had while JCPOA does not contain a single termination clause. They told us that we knew nothing of diplomatic issues. Look, the Unites States withdrew from the JCPOA and Europeans do not fulfill their commitments but we can do nothing.”

“According to JCPOA, we can store 120 kilograms of heavy water in Iran. As soon as our stored heavy water reaches 121 km, the IAEA issues a warning to us, but the Unites States left the JCPOA, nobody holds it accountable.’

KI/4537294