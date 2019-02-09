Iran will never consider negotiating on its missile power: IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will continue it ‘unstoppable approach’ towards the development of missile power which aims at boosting national power and deterrence and also helping the Resistance Front, reads the statement, adding that this is part of Iran’s defensive doctrine and is non-negotiable.

The statement highlights that the triumph of the Islamic Revolution disturbed all calculations of the time which were based on the East/West power blocs, while transforming the geopolitical system.

“Today, manifestations and influence of this great Revolution is seen in the heart of Europe and American continents and it has instilled indescribable fear in the leaders of Dominance System, especially the evil, violent, crisis-waging, and belligerent leaders of the US.”

Iran’s deterrence power and defensive authority has moved beyond the security realm and now it is evident in supporting the poor in the West Asian region and Iranians are proud of that, the statement adds.

