Iran has right to develop missile technologies: Russia

"Until 2023, the UN Security Council has restrictions on deliveries of missile products to Iran. Russia, of course, is guided by them. But the UN Security Council documents do not prohibit Iran to independently develop, produce, test and launch spacecraft or ballistic missiles," Yermakov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Following the recent missile tests by the Islamic Republic, a number of European countries, under the US pressure, have accused Iran of violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 on the agreement.

The claims come after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed in December last year that Tehran has increased its ballistic missile activity since the Iran nuclear deal took effect in 2016 and defended the Trump administration's decision earlier this year to withdraw from the agreement.

However, Tehran has denied such claims, saying the program is Tehran's natural right to reinforce its defensive and scientific potential, which is not a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"No clause in this resolution forbids Iran from conducting missile and air defense development programs and using them for scientific purposes," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in January.

MNA/SPUTNIK