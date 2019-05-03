  1. Politics
3 May 2019 - 15:57

Senior cleric:

US mischiefs won’t go ‘unanswered’

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said that US mischievous behaviors toward Iran will not remain ‘unanswered’.

He said Iran succeeded in foiling the US plans for drawing up a new Middle East. 

He pointed to the US move to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero and said, “US officials should know that Iran will produce oil as much as it wants.”

The US is grappling with crisis and we are dealing with a lunatic who would take ten steps forward if we took one step back, said Khatami in reference to Donald Trump.

He promised that Iran would foil Trump’s hostile advances.

He went on to add that under the current situation, holding negotiations with the Trump Administration is as good as giving in to pressure.

He further added that Trump’s instrument of threats is not effective on the Iranian nation.

