9 February 2019 - 13:38

‘No light’ seen for formation of Iran-US ties: diplomat

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s interests section office in Washington said that he currently sees ‘no light’ through the re-establishment of ties between Tehran and Washington unless the US returns to Iran nuclear deal.

“Right now we don’t see any light through this relation until the United States accepts the JCPOA again, which I don’t think Mr. Trump is going to do,” Mehdi Atefat told Reuters on Friday.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdraw from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in May 2018 and re-imposed all sanctions on Iran which were lifted according to the international agreements. All other signatories of the deal regretted Washington’s decision and vowed to keep the pact alive by safeguarding Tehran’s interests.

The Iranian diplomat also said that there are many people inside the American government who are providing it with ‘wise advice’ to not wage any attack against Iran since ‘no one knows’ what will happen then.

