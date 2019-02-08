‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo

On the anniversary of the Army Air Force commanders’ historical allegiance with Imam Khomeini (aka Homafaran Allegiance), formed February 8, 1979, a group of commanders, pilots and staff of the Army Air Forces met with Ayatollah Khamenei this morning, February 8, 2019.

At this meeting, the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out to the years-long animosity the United States has practiced against Iran and other independent nations, adding the US regime is the embodiment of evil, violence, creating chaos, and warmongering. The US regime has always lived off trespassing for fulfilling its interests.

The US is the embodiment of evil, then they complain why we chant ‘Death to America’.

“The US regime’s existence has always … depended on encroachment aimed at securing its own interests,” he said, adding the Iranian nation will keep chanting ‘Death to America’ as long as the United States remains evil.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged the officials not to trust the Europeans. "Regarding the issue of nuclear negotiations, I had already mentioned that the US officials are not reliable. Today, the officials, who accepted to negotiate, admit that the Americans are not reliable. These days, there is a discussion concerning the Europeans and their proposals. My advice would be that they should not be trusted, just like the US cannot be trusted," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief of armed forces, Ayatollah Khamenei, reiterated that "at the time of the nuclear negotiations a few years ago, I frequently insisted— in private meetings with the officials and public gatherings—‘Do not trust the Americans, their promises, smiles and signatures; they are not trustworthy.’ Well, the result is that those officials who negotiated [with the US] at that time are now saying that the US is unreliable."

Leader addressed the American nation to elaborate on the popular revolutionary slogan by their Iranian counterparts and held "first of all, I am telling the Americans, ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, John Bolton, and Pompeo. It means down with the American politicians in charge, who are currently represented by the aforementioned persons. ‘Death to America’ means death to the few who are running that country. We have no fight to pick with the American people.

Ayatollah Khamenei further assured his audience at the meeting and across the world that, “as long as the United States shows viciousness and savagery, the Iranian nation will never cease shouting these words of ‘Death to America.’



The Leader stressed that taking cautionary steps when dealing with Europe does not imply cutting ties with those nations and stated: Even now, regarding Europe, I am not calling for cutting ties with them. However, the point I am trying to make here is about trust. Protesters on the streets of Paris are attacked, to the point that some have lost their eyes. Then they brazenly demand that we observe human rights. Do they even know what human rights are? Neither today, nor in the past, and never throughout their history, have they recognized what human rights are.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say "they cannot be trusted or respected. We have experienced this time and again: France in a way, the UK in a way, and the rest in their own ways. Of course, we have relations with all the countries in the world with a few exceptions. But we should know who with we are signing agreements.

