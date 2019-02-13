  1. Politics
Guardian Council spox demands US stop meddling in other nations’ affairs

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Guardian Council Spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei reacted to the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and his security adviser John Bolton about the Iranian nation.

“Mr. Trump has claimed that the Iranian people deserve a brighter future. One can agree to the premise, but on one condition; and that is if Trump and [his security adviser] Bolton stop meddling in the affairs of other nations, and cease their aggressive measures against people and their support to terrorists,” wrote Guardian Council Spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei in a tweet on Tuesday.

“We have no faith in your good deeds, [it would be enough if] you just stop doing harm,” he added.

