Guardian Council spox demands US stop meddling in other nations’ affairs

“Mr. Trump has claimed that the Iranian people deserve a brighter future. One can agree to the premise, but on one condition; and that is if Trump and [his security adviser] Bolton stop meddling in the affairs of other nations, and cease their aggressive measures against people and their support to terrorists,” wrote Guardian Council Spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei in a tweet on Tuesday.

“We have no faith in your good deeds, [it would be enough if] you just stop doing harm,” he added.

