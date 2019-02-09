Twitter removes Leader’s tweet on Trump

In a highly questionable move, Twitter has removed a tweet by Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei which was published in his Arabic account on Friday. The tweet was addressed to US President Donald Trump and two other American top officials, reading “Down with USA means down with Donald Trump, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo,” and not the American nation.

The tweet had tagged Donald Trump's Twitter account, as well as the other two American officials' mentioned in the tweet.

The Leader had made the remarks yesterday in a meeting with Army Air Force commanders and staff in Tehran.

The tweet, meanwhile, is still available in the English version of Leader’s Twitter account.

MNA