  1. Politics
9 February 2019 - 13:06

Twitter removes Leader’s tweet on Trump

Twitter removes Leader’s tweet on Trump

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Twitter has, in a questionable move, removed one of the yesterday’s tweets of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's Arabic account which was aimed at US top officials, including its president Donald Trump.

In a highly questionable move, Twitter has removed a tweet by Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei which was published in his Arabic account on Friday. The tweet was addressed to US President Donald Trump and two other American top officials, reading “Down with USA means down with Donald Trump, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo,” and not the American nation.

The tweet had tagged Donald Trump's Twitter account, as well as the other two American officials' mentioned in the tweet.

The Leader had made the remarks yesterday in a meeting with Army Air Force commanders and staff in Tehran.

The tweet, meanwhile, is still available in the English version of Leader’s Twitter account.

MNA

News Code 142340

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News