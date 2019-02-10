Iran’s Leader to issue important message on 40 anniv. of Islamic Revolution

As Iranian people are preparing themselves to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution with massive turnout in tomorrow’s rallies, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei is going to make an ‘important and strategic’ announcement in the coming hours, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting organization (IRIB) on Sunday evening.

Mehr News Agency English desk will publish the translated into English version of the Leader's messageas soon as it comes out.

This item is being updated…

MNA/4538837