  1. Politics
10 February 2019 - 20:48

Iran’s Leader to issue important message on 40 anniv. of Islamic Revolution

Iran’s Leader to issue important message on 40 anniv. of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – On the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei is due to issue an ‘important and strategic’ message in the coming hours.

As Iranian people are preparing themselves to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution with massive turnout in tomorrow’s rallies, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei is going to make an ‘important and strategic’ announcement in the coming hours, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting organization (IRIB) on Sunday evening.

Mehr News Agency English desk will publish the translated into English version of the Leader's messageas soon as it comes out.

This item is being updated…

MNA/4538837

News Code 142390

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News