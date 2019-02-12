John Bolton suffers from a Chronic hallucinatory psychosis regarding Iran

“John Bolton is suffering from a Chronic hallucinatory psychosis when it comes to Iran and Iranians,” Bahram Ghasemi said on Tuesday while speaking to reporters in reference to recent anti-Iran remarks by the US National Security Advisor John Bolton, adding that Iran celebrated its 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution despite all his hallucinations and figment of imaginations.

Ghasemi added that Bolton made the spiteful and hostile remarks without any knowledge of the culture of the great people of Iran and the deep roots of the Islamic Revolution.

The spokesman further advised the American diplomat to seize the opportunity to learn good lessons from the huge turnout by the Iranian people for this year’s revolution anniversary celebrations in order for him not to make such spiteful remarks about Iran and the Iranians any longer.

