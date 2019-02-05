  1. Culture
Hong Kong filmfest. to host 2 Iranian shorts

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Manicure’ by Arman Fayyaz and short animated piece ‘Ballsy’ by Mohsen Pourmohseni, have made it into the screening program of 24th Hong Kong Independent Short Film & Video Awards.

‘Manicure’ by Arman Fayyaz has been accepted into the competition section of the 24th Hong Kong Independent Short Film & Video Awards.

‘Manicure’ centers on the story of a man who struggles to deal with the aftermath of the unexpected death of his wife under the eyes of the local villagers.

The film had previously taken part at the 35th edition of Sundance Film Festival, and won the Special Jury Prize at the International Short Film Festival 2018 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Meanwhile, a short animated piece ‘Ballsy: Story of a Revolution’, directed by Seyed Mohsen Pourmohseni Shakib, has also been accepted into the non-competition section of the festival.

The animation is about two chickens which lack food and strike out on their own.

The 24th Hong Kong Independent Short Film & Video Awards will be held on 6-17 March 2019.

