Iran taking part at Clermont-Ferrand film market with 8 animations

The 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France is hosting 41 stands from 32 countries this year. Iran’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults is the country’s sole representative at the event, which is running from 2-6 February 2019 in the French city of Clermont-Ferrand.

The Iranian stand at the film market is introducing and distributing eight short animated pieces, including: ‘The Cycling Wind’ by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi, ‘Am I a Wolf?’ by Amir Houshang Moein, ‘The Dog That Was Ill’ by Parvin Tajvid, ‘Fisherman and the Spring’ by Hassan Soltani, ‘Hero’ by Kianoush Abedi, ‘Lomo’s Scary Night’ by Sareh Shafieipour, ‘Wish I Had a Brother’ by Nahid Shamsdoust, and ‘Golden Topknot’ by Mahin Javaherian.

The Clermont-Ferrand film market is a side event of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, which is considered the second largest film festival in France after Cannes, in terms of audience and professional attendance.

