NIDC completes 7 drilling operations in Azar Oilfield

According to Hossein Rahimi, the supervisor of the project, the operations were carried out in line with the government's push to speed up production from the field, which is shared with its western Arab neighbor, Iraq.

The official added that each well has been drilled within an average of 470 days by domestic experts.

The field is considered as one of the most difficult reservoirs to drill due to the sequence of its low- and high-pressure layers and the large number of tubes for drilling and lining of wells.

Azar holds 2.5 billion barrels of in-place oil, but new reservoir studies on the field suggest a much higher figure of 4 billion barrels. It is one of the six joint fields with Iraq, along with Dehloran, West Paydar, Naft-Shahr, Azadegan and Yadavaran.

NIDC, ,a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company, has conducted over 105 drillilng operations in the past 10 months. The company's drillings reached a total of 143,000 meters of oil and gas wells during the period.

MR/4533026