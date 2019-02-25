NIDC drills 123 wells in 11 months

According to NIDC, the caretaker of drilling operations department of NIDC, Mohammad Alekhamis, said the wells were spudded by the round-the-clock efforts of NIDC staff and were presented to their applicants.

The wells included 57 development/appraisal wells and 66 workover wells.

88 wells were drilled in the areas operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), 8 wells were ordered by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), 2 were drilled in the fields developed by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, 14 others were ordered by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) and 11 wells were completed as drilling projects by NIDC, he said.

The official further said that NIDC was currently drilling two wells, adding a heavy drilling rig for onshore operations was about to start operation soon.

NIDC enjoys 72 drilling rigs used in onshore or offshore projects. 50 of the rigs operate in the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) fields.

MS/SHANA