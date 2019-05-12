Flood-hit oilfields in Khuzestan resume production

“Only a few wells are still closed as the floodwater has damaged the roads to the oil wells and the deluge has caused problems in some pipelines,” Ahmad Mohammadi announced.

"We shut down some oilfields as a precautionary measure to prevent any environmental damages at the time of the flood," he said, "Production is now underway without any problem in south."

During the floods, all oil wells in the West Karoun region were inundated or surrounded by water except for a protected area of hundreds of meters around the wells.Some oil pipes in the province were emptied for the first time, and oil output was reduced in some flood-hit areas as precaution.

However, officials stressed that oil production in the province did not stop.

In late May-Early April, devastating floods hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces, including Khouzestan. Some 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods and some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

