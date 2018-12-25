  1. Economy
25 December 2018 - 11:53

NIDC drills 105 oil, gas wells in 9 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) successfully spudded 105 oil and gas wells over the course of the first 9 months of the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

The experts and operational staff of NIDC managed to register the record of 142,450 meters of drilling in the onshore and offshore operations during the period, said Mohammad Ale-Khamis, caretaker of drilling operations at NIDC, Shana reported on Monday.

"The number of wells drilled is 47 development wells and 58 workover wells, of which 73 were drilled and completed in the operational area of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) and two others were in the operational area of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company,” he added.

Furthermore, 10 wells were ordered by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), he maintained.

