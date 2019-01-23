  1. Economy
NIOC subsidiaries sign 9 maintenance, EOR deals with domestic firms

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MAN) – The subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed 9 contracts with local contractors on maintaining and enhancing the production capacity of a number of Iranian oil and gas fields.

The deals were signed in a ceremony attended by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Tuesday.

The 9 deals cover a total of 33 maintenance and EOR packages in the southern Iranian fields. The initiatives are estimated to be completed in three years with a total cost of $6 billion.

National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) signed contracts for the projects of Kaboud, Gachsaran Khami, Lali Asmari and Nargesi with the companies of Pars Energy-Gostar Drilling & Exploration (PEDEX), National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), Petro Gohar Farasahel Kish (PGFK), and Dana Kish Drilling Company.

NISOC also signed two other contracts for developing Mansouri Asmari and Ramshir project with Oil Industries' Engineering and Construction Company (OIEC).

Furthermore, the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company signed deals for developing Danan, Saadat Abad and Naft Shahr projects with MAPNA Group, Global Petro Tech kish E&P Company and the NIDC.

