Mirage, F-5 fighter jets rejoin Iranian Army after overhaul

Experts and technical staff at Shahid Nasser Habibi air base in Northeastern Iran have overhauled the French-made Mirage and the American-made F-5 fighter jets.

The Mirage’s overhaul operation was carried through 25,000 man/hours of work, while the two-seat American-made F-5 fighter jet took 12,500 man/hours of work.

The two aircraft joined the Iranian Air Force fleet after being run through operational tests.

As part of the Ministry of Defense, the air force has been relying on domestic experts’ potentials to reach self-sufficiency in different technical and operational aspects.

Several fighter jets have so far been overhauled by military staff during the past months.

Earlier in December, domestic experts also overhauled eight combat helicopters in operations that took more than 100,000 hours of work saving the country more than $2 million.

