Hamas head condoles demise of Nabi Habibi

In a message on Sunday, Haniyeh hailed Mr. Habibi's supports for Palestinian people and his prominent role in helping the Palestinians show heroic resistance against the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime.

In this message, Ismail Haniyeh condoled with Islamic Coalition Party, his family and friends, as well as Iranian nation, over the loss of Mohammad Nabi Habibi, and wished his family patience and solace.

Secretary-General of the Islamic Coalition Party Mohammad-Nabi Habibi passed away following a heart attack on January 29.

He was mayor of Tehran from 1983 until 1987, for a period of 44 months.

Habibi was born on 19 December 1946 in Varamin, in Tehran province.

He was a political activist who was active against the Shah's regime, and attended many anti-Shah demonstrations before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in February 1979.

